Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDS opened at $76.86 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

