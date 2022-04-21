Preto Joseph Del Sells 900 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $63,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,178.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $67,968.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $60,174.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 298,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

