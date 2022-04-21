Preto Joseph Del Sells 900 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $63,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,178.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $67,968.00.
- On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $60,174.00.
NASDAQ SPT traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 298,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
