Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

PHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday.

LON PHP opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.21).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

