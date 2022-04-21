Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $734.41 Million

Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $734.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.56 million. Primerica reported sales of $636.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

PRI opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.74. Primerica has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $51,437,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.