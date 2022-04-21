Primis Financial (FRST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Primis Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other Primis Financial news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 24,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and sold 538 shares worth $7,655. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

