Principal Financial Group (PFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.