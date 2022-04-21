Private Ltd Gic Buys 134,197 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 6,697,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,436,874. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,848,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

