PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a current ratio of 20.08.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

