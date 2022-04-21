Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $163.65 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $396.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,622 shares of company stock worth $66,593,240. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

