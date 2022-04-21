Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Raymond James

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.53.

Shares of PG opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,622 shares of company stock worth $66,593,240. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

