Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PRGS stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,322. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
