Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PRGS stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,322. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.