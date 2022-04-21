Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.67. 4,091,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $152.70.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.