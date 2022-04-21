ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.71. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ProPetro by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

