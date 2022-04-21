PROS (NYSE:PRO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of PRO opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in PROS by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 368,133 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.