Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Insider Neeraj Kapur Sells 11,553 Shares

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) insider Neeraj Kapur sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.42), for a total value of £30,384.39 ($39,532.12).

Neeraj Kapur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of Provident Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.80), for a total value of £69,712.08 ($90,700.08).

LON PFG opened at GBX 257.40 ($3.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £653.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. Provident Financial plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.99).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.46).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

