Provident Financial (PROV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of PROV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 17,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.