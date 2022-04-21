Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Major Shareholder Buys $179,202.20 in Stock

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 27,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $179,202.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 216,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Peter Kamin purchased 3,000 shares of Psychemedics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of Psychemedics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00.

NASDAQ:PMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.66. Psychemedics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

