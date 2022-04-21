PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 7,600.00 target price on the stock.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $$25.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.