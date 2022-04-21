PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 7,600.00 target price on the stock.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $$25.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)
