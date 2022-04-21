PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells $34,951.44 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Eric Pauwels sold 367 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $14,112.29.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 24,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.