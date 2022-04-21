PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,079,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
PHM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.
About PulteGroup (Get Rating)
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
