PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,079,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.