Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alvopetro Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of -0.37. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

