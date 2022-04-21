Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.