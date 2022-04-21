Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

NYSE NEM opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.