Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Issued By KeyCorp

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

NEE opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

