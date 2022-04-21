Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.12 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOC. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $463.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.39. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.