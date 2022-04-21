Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Issued By KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.44.

Shares of RS opened at $200.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $201.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

