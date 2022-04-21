Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Issued By DA Davidson

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

SDIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

