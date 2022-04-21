Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

NYSE:SHW opened at $253.09 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.04 and a 200 day moving average of $295.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

