Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

