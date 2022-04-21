Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.57.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$41.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.28. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$780.51 million and a P/E ratio of 83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$287.08 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.24%.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

