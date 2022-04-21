Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.88.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $261.69 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 196.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.