Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

