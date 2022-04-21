Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Issued By KeyCorp

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ryerson in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

RYI opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.68. Ryerson has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $43.91.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

