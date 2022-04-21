Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $11.91 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.
Featured Articles
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.