Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

