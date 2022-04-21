Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.