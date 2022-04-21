Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of AVA opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Avista by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 680.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 110,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.