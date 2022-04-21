Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of BRY opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.39 million, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.