Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Credit Suisse Group AG Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Shares of CS opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,516 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 446,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 423,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

