Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

