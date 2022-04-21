Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Decreased by KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Edison International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

EIX opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

