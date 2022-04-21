Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.