Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GWO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.36.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$37.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a market cap of C$34.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.87. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$34.73 and a 12-month high of C$41.50.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

