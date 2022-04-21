Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Holley Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Holley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Holley stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 629,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 503,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

