Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.02.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$13.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.16. The company has a market cap of C$10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.