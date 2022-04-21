Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.14. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $193.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

