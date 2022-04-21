Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Reduced by Analyst

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King cut their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.