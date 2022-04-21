Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Decreased by Analyst

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in PPG Industries by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PPG Industries by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.