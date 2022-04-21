Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

RKT opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 154,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

