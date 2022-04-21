Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.78. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.78 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stepan by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

