Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

TGTX opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,140,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,426 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

